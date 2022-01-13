Jesup Elementary School shifting to hybrid learning

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Jesup Elementary School is closing down due to positive COVID cases among students and staff members.

According to the Wayne County School System, the closure and upcoming shit to hybrid learning only apply to this school. All others in the district will remain on their regular schedule.

School is canceled for Jesup Elementary students on Friday, though staff members are expected to report to work as usual.

Following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday, students will make the shift to hybrid learning.

Students whose last names start with letters A-K will attend school in person on Tuesday and Wednesday and remain home the rest of the week. Those with last names that begin with the letters L-Z will stay home until Thursday and Friday when they’ll attend in-person classes.

District officials said Jesup Elementary parents and guardians will receive a message no later than noon next Friday regarding whether hybrid learning will continue.

“Please know that the COVID situation is still very fluid and the need may possibly arise to change the schedule,” a statement from the school system reads, in part. “In that event, we will do our best to give you ample notice so that childcare can be arranged.”

Two local school systems — Long and Evans counties — have announced school closures due to COVID. Meanwhile, two districts in the Lowcountry are switching temporarily to virtual learning.