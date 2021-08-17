Jeff Davis County Schools to modify schedule: 2 days in-person for 2 weeks

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – Jeff Davis County Schools is canceling school this Friday and shifting to a modified schedule due to COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

Students will adhere to an “A/B” schedule for the next two weeks, which will allow for two days of in-person learning for each student:

Monday/Tuesday: Students with the last name A-L will attend school.

Wednesday: Staff planning day, plus a deep cleaning at all schools. No students will report.

Thursday/Friday: Students with the last name M-Z will attend school

Normal operations will continue through Thursday. Friday will be reserved as a planning day for teachers and staff members.

Officials say on Thursday, Sept. 2, the district will evaluate whether a regular schedule can resume, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, after Labor Day.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience these changes may cause families. We understand that this will require some to make necessary arrangements for their children so we tried to give as much notice as possible. The use of an “A/B” schedule gives the district the ability to limit the number of students in our schools and on school buses which allows us to increase social distancing. In addition, a districtwide “A/B” schedule allows us to provide “in-person” instruction for our students over the next two weeks. We learned last year that our students who participated in “face-to-face” instruction performed at a higher level than those in a virtual setting. We continue to HIGHLY encourage students and staff to use good judgement and follow safety protocols established by the CDC. This includes wearing face coverings, washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, and using hand sanitizer. Jeff Davis County Schools

According to the district, school transportation will continue as normal.

Meals will also be prepared for days when students are not in school. Officials say parents and guardians can expect additional information on pickup locations toward the end of the week.