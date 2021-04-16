JC Lewis Primary Health Care Center reminds community of vaccine availability

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For anyone unsure of where to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, a local medical facility wants to remind the community of their availability.

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center is administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at their 5 Mall Annex location, according to executive assistant Jamar Frink.

The center also previously offered the Janssen vaccine; however, those have been halted in light of recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, we offer vaccines all day long, morning and in the afternoon,” Frink told WSAV NOW.

He says anyone aged 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated at J.C. Lewis, and you don’t have to be a patient.

On the health care center’s website, people can sign up to be vaccinated as well as for COVID-19 testing.

“The rapid tests are $88 whether you are a patient, employee or if you are just a general individual,” Frink said.

Around 1,600 people have been vaccinated, and J.C. Lewis aims to increase those numbers.

“We are glad with the 1,600, but we certainly want that number to grow,” Frink said, noting that there was a lot of apprehension in the community when vaccines first rolled out.

“We have been spending a lot of time educating our patients as well as the population that the vaccinations are indeed safe,” Frink said.

About 90% of the staff at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center has been vaccinated thus far, and Frink adds that vaccinations for the center’s employees are not voluntary.

“We’re definitely encouraging everybody to do that so that we can get back to normal, we can get back to our family, friends and just enjoy one another and create a healthy community,” he said.

Frink shares that the health care center isn’t just offering vaccines at their main site.

“We partner with other agencies as well as some faith-based churches to go out and host events to vaccinate our community, as well,” he said.

Apart from its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services, J.C. Lewis offers primary care, dental, behavioral health, optometry and nutrition services.

The center works to serve Savannah’s homeless, underserved and uninsured populations.