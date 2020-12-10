Jasper County School District to remain online-only after Christmas

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County School District is sticking with its virtual learning model after the Christmas break.

Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson made that announcement live on Facebook Wednesday night.

The school system says it’s taking medical advice and delaying a return to in-person learning until at least Jan. 20.

If there is not a substantial increase in cases by then, students would then return to a hybrid learning model.

“This decision was based on one concern and that concern was that we see an additional rise happening after the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Anderson. “Therefore we are concerned we will see an additional rise in COVID-19 cases after the winter holiday. So we are in preparation to make sure we are exercising safety for all.”

The school system is also putting a COVID-19 case dashboard on its website. It will be updated each Friday with the latest coronavirus numbers in the school system.

The Jasper County School District also says they will be cracking down on attendance for all virtual students. They claim there has been an issue with students not logging on every day or turning in work and expecting to get graded the same as other students.

This decision to remain online is in direct contrast to Beaufort County School District, which has decided to return to full in-person learning as of Jan. 4.