Jasper County Schools holds vaccination clinic for students, parents and teachers

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – Jasper County Schools is doing its part to help stem the rising tide of COVID-19 by being proactive, and offering vaccinations to its students, parents, and staff.

More than 100 people 12 and over came to Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School Friday to get their first dose at the free clinic offered with the help of Coastal Carolina Hospital.

“If they are watching the news and know what’s going on out there this will just want them to make sure their child gets vaccinated, just to try and prevent those types of delays or concerns,” explains Michelle Wright, Jasper County Schools Nurse Coordinator.

Parents say this was a welcome sight for their kids and their peace of mind.

“They are going to be around others and I want them to be up on everything,” said Sheila Mitchell who brought her two sons to the clinic.



“At least if he does get the COVID because he’s been vaccinated it won’t be as severe as if he wasn’t vaccinated,” said Jermaine Lettingham, who brought his son La’Veon to get the shot.

Nancy Bing brought her four great-grandsons to the event. Only two were old enough to get the shot.

“I’m very concerned because you can get it, or you can give it to someone else,” said Bing.



“I mostly did it for my grandma,” said Kareem Stevenson

“How important is she to you to stay safe in all this?”

“She is my dear one. I love her,” smiled Kareem.

The School District will hold another vaccination clinic in three weeks so everyone who got their first dose Friday will be able to get a second dose in the same place.