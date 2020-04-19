coronavirus banner

Jasper County resident dies of coronavirus

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A resident of Jasper County has died of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Sunday afternoon.

The patient was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions. This is the first reported coronavirus-related death in a Jasper County resident.

On Sunday, DHEC reported 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jasper County. In WSAV’s viewing area, which includes Jasper, Hampton and Beaufort Counties, there are 262 confirmed cases.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is planning to allow retail stores and public beaches to reopen this week, according to reports and Senator Stephen Goldfinch.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina, here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

