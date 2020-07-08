Jasper County passes resolution urging mask use

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution urging residents to use masks.

The resolution states that people are “encouraged” to wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible and establishments “should require” employees to put on a mask but it doesn’t make it mandatory.

If the voluntary measure doesn’t result in fewer COVID-19 infections in the county, the council may consider making face coverings a requirement, according to the resolution.

Last week, Hardeeville, which is in Jasper and Beaufort counties, voted down an ordinance requiring masks.

Bluffton, Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Port Royal and Beaufort County have all made face coverings mandatory.