‘It’s tough’: Savannah bar responds to Gov. Kemp keeping bars closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With businesses reopening across the state some that remain closed are responding to Governor Brian Kemp’s new executive order. The order is keeping certain businesses closed through the end of May. Bars are one of the last types of businesses to remain closed.

Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that all bars, performance venues, and nightclubs need to remain closed until May 31st. Elan Savannah hopes to reopen the next day with guidelines in place.

Dance floors remain empty after COVID-19 closed bars across the state just before St. Patrick’s Day.

Decorations still hang around Elan Savannah as local bar owners remain eager to entertain again.

“I’m very excited! I’m tired of sitting at home, but again until it’s safe we’re not going to,” Elan Savannah Marketing Director, Jay Trikha said.

Trikha said they had no plans to reopen this week even though the governor’s previous order would have allowed that to happen.

“We actually came to the conclusion that we’re going to open June 1 anyway so this is not affecting us in any way, shape, or form because we didn’t think it was safe enough for us to be open yet,” Trikha said.

But a June 1 reopen date is only a maybe. Governor Kemp said he’s doing this out of caution.

“I know this extension is difficult for many Georgia business owners and communities that have music venues however we believe waiting a little bit longer will enhance health outcomes,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.

Last time News 3 spoke to this local bar they were prepared for what was yet to come that is until they found out pandemics aren’t covered by their insurance.

“It’s tough but we are hopeful and I think we’ll be fine in the long run,” Trikha said.

Bartenders and other have staff have taken on new jobs during this time and many are now receiving unemployment. Trikha says small business loans will help the bar stay afloat but for now they have enough funds to keep the business running.

When you go to the bar it’ll look a little different to keep groups socially distanced by six feet. The dance floor will be sectioned off with security nearby to help enforce these new rules.

“We definitely understand how bars, nightclubs, and event venues are different than restaurants because it’s really hard to maintain distance between people. You can’t really separate people on a dance floor so I see why he’s extended it further,” Trikha said.

For now, the bar will hold out a little bit longer until those official guidelines from the state come in telling them exactly what to do.

“So I think once we have solid guidelines we’ll be able to pull it off,” Trikha said.

With health officials still researching how to stop the spread of COVID-19 some bar owners understand this extended closure is best to keep the public safe.