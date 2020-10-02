‘It’s been a long road’: SPD Cpl. Bland leaves hospital after 85-day battle with COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cpl. Steven Bland, with the Savannah Police Department, was released from Candler Hospital Friday after battling COVID-19 for 85 days.

Bland’s wife, Kisher, says he originally tested negative for COVID-19, then began experiencing severe symptoms. He was admitted to the hospital on July 12, then transferred to the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator.

“It’s been a long road, but I beat COVID’s ass,” said Bland.

More than a dozen police officers and family members greeted him as he took his first steps outside a hospital. The coronavirus nearly killed him, but doctors say he never stopped fighting.

“It’s an amazing story, I don’t think there’s any other words except for amazing,” said Nena Cross, Bland’s physical therapist. “His will to fight, to survive and overcome this is just outstanding.”

Bland gained national attention back in 2019 for actions with a young mother who had ineffective car seats for her twins. Two officers stayed with the twins while Cpl. Bland bought new seats for the mother.

The officer’s parents were overcome with emotions as they hugged their son for the first time in 85 days. His family wasn’t sure this day would come — especially when Bland’s condition became critical.

“I just kept giving them messages saying the family is here for you, you can do it,” said Bland’s wife, “and he did it.”

Bland may have beat COVID-19, but he won’t be returning to the force anytime soon. SPD Chief Roy Minter says he’s just happy to see him well.

“He has some rehabilitation to go through we are going to be with and his family helping him through the next phase,” said Minter, “and continue to support them, but we are just excited.”

Cross says Bland will have to continue physical therapy so he can walk on his own again.

“This is why I do therapy, seeing patients like that helping them when they can’t stand to where they are walking out, ” said Cross. “I mean that’s why I am a therapist, that’s why I do it.”

Bland’s wife says her faith is unwavering and she knows her husband is strong. She says as he recovers he will have a small army rallying behind him.

“I mean I’m just trying to keep the tears back,” said Kisher Bland, “just excited for him to see his family, they’re in North Carolina so they were just getting updates as we were.”

She added: “I just can’t say anything else, I just want to thank everybody.”

Bland’s wife wanted to remind everyone to continue to wear masks and take the virus seriously. She says not just for your own health, but for the health of everyone else.