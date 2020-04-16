Is Social Distancing Stressing Your Pet?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV/NBC News) – As the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, one Florida dog trainer says he’s received an abundance of phone calls over the last month regarding a sudden change in dog behavior.

Many of Dale Buchanan’s Top Gun Dog Training clients have voiced concerns about excessive barking, chewing, and some aggressive behavior.

With dog parks and several doggie daycares closed, Buchanan is offering advice to encourage obedience.

He says the first step in managing behavior issues begins with the owner. He said owners should perform a self-check of their negative emotions to ensure the dog is not absorbing them.

