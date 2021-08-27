‘I’m done, it’s not worth it’: SCCPSS bus driver breaks silence on COVID handling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bus driver for the Savannah-Chatham County School System says some drivers have reached their breaking point.
“I’m done, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth contracting COVID because of the lack of not letting me know anything,” said the driver, who wished to remain anonymous. “They are still piling these kids on the bus; these kids are still in school around other people. It’s not worth it at all.”
This driver is concerned for themself and other co-workers who have underlying health conditions.
“How many teachers need to lose their lives?” the driver said. “The hospital beds, they are filling up there is no more room if someone gets sick.”
With the delta variant surging, the driver suggested a break in school until numbers are under control.
“Throwing all the kids back into the school as they did, it’s entirely too many,” the driver said.
SCPSS said those who come in close contact with someone that tests positive will be notified.
See SCCPSS’s full statement below:
Contact tracing on buses is handled exactly as it is in the classroom. Those who have been within six feet for fifteen minutes or more of someone confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are identified using student seating charts implemented for bus riders and then confirmed through viewing video recorded on the bus to confirm students were seated in their assigned seats. Those identified close contacts are then reached out to and provided the same quarantine guidelines as any identified close contact in the classroom.Savannah Chatham County Public School System