Hydroxychloroquine tested for effectiveness against COVID-19

(KXAS) – The National Institutes of Health is now testing the drug that some claim is an effective treatment for COVID 19.

The first patients enrolled in the trial are in Tennessee.

The use of anti-malaria drug hydroxy-chloroquine has soared as the United States has quickly become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Hydroxychloroquine is an antiviral FDA approved to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases.

It is not FDA approved for use against COVID-19, but the FDA is allowing hospitals to use it on an emergency basis.

“The one nice things about hydroxychloroquine is that when we looked at a lab setting, it actually has two different mechanisms of action against covid 19 it both helps prevent the virus from entering into the cells and it works inside the cell and prevent it form leaving the cell and infecting other cells,” explained Dr. Crystal Howell, an infectious disease pharmacist at the UNT Health Science Center.

Howell says as an antiviral, it’s most effective when given to patients at the beginning of their illness.

That could be why some hospitals that have used it on the very sick report it hasn’t been as effective.

As an emergency use drug, experts say it should still be a last resort until science proves otherwise.

“Most physicians are trying to save the medication for the patients who are the sickest of the sick where we don’t have any other options and we are trying to make sure we re doing what we can at that point the benefits outweigh the risks. I would not suggest the medication be given to everyone especially on an outpatient basis just because there are so many side effects that need quite a bit of monitoring,” said Dr. Howell.

The drug with the most promise is Remdesivir.

It’s not FDA approved. The drug can only be given in a clinical trial setting.