Hundreds show up for new Savannah mass vaccination site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new mass vaccination site opened in Savannah Wednesday morning.

The location on Gulfstream Aerospace’s campus joined Georgia’s now nine state-run distribution sites; with five of the nine opening Wednesday morning.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is operating Savannah’s vaccine site — planning to give up to 2,000 vaccines each day.

Officials said the process takes less than 10 minutes to move through Savannah’s four-lane drive-thru location. All vaccines are given only by appointment. Once you’ve claimed your spot, you can show your QR code to the staff on the Gulfstream campus location off Innovation Drive.

They said it is an “all hands on deck” effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We know that there’s some hesitancy in different parts of the community in regards to vaccination, but we can’t stress enough how important it is for every Georgian to get vaccinated that’s elligible. COVID has been devastating to all of our communities, I don’t know anybody who hasn’t been touched by it in some way,” GEMA External Affairs Supervisor Lisa Rodriguez-Presley said.

GEMA encouraged participants to arrive on time — discouraging early arrivals to prevent traffic delays.

Hundreds signed up for Wednesday’s opening, but officials said spots are still available.

Click HERE to make an appointment. If you want to learn about Georgia’s vaccine eligibility follow this link.

The site will run Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the state plans to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults in Georgia starting in the first part of April.