Hugs, at last: Nursing homes easing rules on visitors

(AP) – Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic.

The facilities are increasingly allowing for indoor visits and more physical contact between residents and their guests.

Many long-suffering families say the reopening is long overdue. Some say the return to normalcy should come even sooner. Most long-term care residents and many staffers have been fully inoculated at this point.

Mary Claire Lane, 86, left, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Canton, Mass., is greeted by her daughter Anne Darling, of Attleboro, Mass., center, during a visit, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the nursing home, in Canton. Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Eileen Quinn, 98, right, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community, in Walpole, Mass., greets her great-granddaughter Maeve Whitcomb, 6, of Norwood, Mass., left, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the retirement community, in Walpole. Quinn said it was the first time she had been able to visit with her great-grandchildren in her apartment since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Mary Claire Lane, 86, left, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Canton, Mass., shares a hug with her daughter Anne Darling, of Attleboro, Mass., right, during a visit, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the nursing home, in Canton. Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Gloria Winston, 94, left, a resident at Laurelmead Cooperative retirement community, in Providence, R.I., reaches out to hug her great-niece Wensday Greenbaum, right, and her 5-year-old great-great niece Cordelia Cappelano, behind right, at the retirement community, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Providence. Before the pandemic, the two would often join Winston for lunch or swim in the building’s pool. Greenbaum said they’ve visited a few times since, but always outside and always at a safe distance. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Eileen Quinn, 98, right, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community, in Walpole, Mass., speaks with her great-grandchildren Teddy Whitcomb, 3, left, and Maeve Whitcomb, 6, center, both of Norwood, Mass., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the retirement community, in Walpole. Quinn said it was the first time she had been able to visit with her great-grandchildren in her apartment since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Marion Whiting, 97, center, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Canton, Mass., receives assistance with her mask from her granddaughter Kelly Taxiera, center left, during a visit Thursday, March 18, 2021, with Taxiera, as well as her niece Tracy Lane, foreground left, and her sister Janice Repeta, 82, foreground right, at the nursing home, in Canton. Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Eileen Quinn, 98, left, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community, in Walpole, Mass., speaks with her great-granddaughter Maeve Whitcomb, 6, of Norwood, Mass., right, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the retirement community, in Walpole. Quinn said it was the first time she had been able to visit with her great-grandchildren in her apartment since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In this photo provided by Bernie Brungs, he takes a photo with his mother, Rose Brungs, at her Cincinnati nursing home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Before the pandemic, Bernie Brungs crossed Kentucky state lines to visit his 88-year-old mother twice a week. After being allowed a 15-minute “compassionate care” visit on Tuesday, the 56-year-old donned protective goggles and an N-95 mask and he was finally able to hug his mother after one year. Brungs recalled his mother crying and telling him how much she missed him. (Bernie Brungs via AP)

Eileen Quinn, 98, left, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community, in Walpole, Mass., speaks with her granddaughter Lindsay Whitcomb, of Norwood, Mass., right, as Whitcomb’s three-year-old son Teddy Whitcomb, center, runs by, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the retirement community, in Walpole. Quinn said it was the first time she had been able to visit with her great-grandchildren in her apartment since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COVID-19 cases and deaths in the facilities have also plummeted. And federal regulators, in recognition of the improving situation, recommended earlier this month that facilities ease visit restrictions.