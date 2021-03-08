Local expert weighs in on new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can gather without masks

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital this morning. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued the first public health guidance aimed at resuming some kind of normalcy.

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now begin socializing with other fully vaccinated people, according to the CDC.

“I think it’s certainly a huge step in the right direction,” Health Director with the Coastal Health District, Dr. Lawton Davis said.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people who decide to visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors can do so without wearing masks or social distancing. They also don’t need to quarantine after a known exposure. Dr. Davis said these new developments is good news.

“For myself, I would need to be pretty comfortable with the other people I’m going to be around and be fairly certain that they’re still being careful,” Davis said.

The CDC says a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. They’re also continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and socially distance themselves from others in public.

“I wouldn’t just take my mask off and go anywhere and everywhere,” Davis said.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together with people who aren’t vaccinated yet, but they must be considered at low-risk for severe diseases.

That’s optimistic news for grandparents and grandchildren who have been isolated from each other for the last year.

“If you’re visiting with somebody that you’re pretty sure has been super duper careful, and maybe it’s your grandkids, and you know that they haven’t been in school or have been homeschooling, and not around other people, and you wanted to visit them, I think you can visit them,” Davis said.