How well are you washing your hands? Experiment shows the dirt you’ve missed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus as the death toll in the United States slowly rises, experts are stressing the importance of properly washing your hands.

It’s considered the first line of defense against the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses.

With all the current guidance circulating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), health departments and other groups regarding how we should wash our hands, we might think we’re doing it correctly.

“Because it’s such a normal part of our day, we have to do it really quickly, and we do need to kind of stick to the guidelines around handwashing,” Brittany Lightsey, the children’s wellness coordinator for Memorial Health.

It seems like such a common-sense task, especially as most of us wash our hands several times daily without a second thought.

But are we really getting rid of all the dirt?

Lightsey showed WSAV.com NOW how you can tell if you’re doing a thorough job.

“One of the techniques that we use to teach children about hand washing is called a Glo Germ Kit,” Lightsey said.

“It’s basically a lotion that you rub on your hands, then you wash [them] and you use a black light to see how well you got the germs off,” she explained.

To start the demonstration, Lightsey washed her hands per the proper handwashing guidelines:

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds — long enough to be able to sing the “Happy Birthday” tune from start to finish two times.

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Then, she spread the Glo Germ lotion all over her hands. Lightsey recommended using about the same amount of product as you would with liquid soap.

After that, she turned on a small black light and flashed it on her hands and wrists. Under the UV light, Glo Germ highlights the dirt and germs that did not completely wash off.

“Where you really want to look is in the crevices of your hand, so you can see maybe some dirt that I’ve missed in the corner of my thumb right here,” Lightsey said.

“This right here is the leftover glow germ which would be the equivalent to the germs leftover on my hand of the part that I’ve missed while scrubbing my hands for 20 seconds,” she added.

“So that is kind of an example of why you want to focus on the areas around your thumb and in between your fingers, as well.”

Lightsey says the experiment is an eye-opener for kids and adults alike, showing just how thorough we should be washing our hands each time.

“Anytime before you’re preparing food, before you’re about to eat, after you prepare your food, you’re caring for your loved one, you should really be doing that at all parts of your day,” she said.

Anyone can try the Glo Germ experiment at home. The kits are sold at Walmart or on Amazon.