How risky is it to gather during the holidays? This tool lets you assess events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia and South Carolina, health experts are urging safety this holiday season.

Researchers at Georgia Tech have created an online tool that shows the risk of coming in contact with the virus.

As millions of Americans jet off for holiday celebrations, health officials are still warning of the risks of catching COVID-19. This new easy-to-use tool has you covered.

“It tells you the possibility that someone at your event will have the virus and that person is possibly contagious. So you should take precautions when interacting with people,” Assistant Professor at Georgia Tech, Clio Andris said.

To use the map all you have to do is click on a county that you’re traveling to and then adjust the event size. It will show you the percentage likelihood that someone at the event will be infected with COVID-19.

News 3 met two visitors in Downtown Savannah who will be traveling to Gulf County, Florida to attend a 20 person family Thanksgiving.

“Our plans are just to have Thanksgiving at the house. We’ll probably order in food or just go out to dinner but just to stay COVID free we plan on wearing our masks if we go out,” Jennifer Sandrell said.

News 3 showed them the risk of coming in contact with the virus. There is a 35 percent chance of being in the group with someone with COVID, but they say this doesn’t scare them.

“Not any whatsoever,” JD Nesbitt said.

“I mean it is what it is. You can’t stop living your life forever,” Sandrell said.

The map doesn’t show spikes and death rates but it does put the rising cases in perspective.

“We want to create these tools in order to help people make better decisions about their social plans especially around the holidays,” Andris said.

The event planning tool is updated every four hours with the most recent COVID-19 cases in every county across the country.