How many in SC, Ga. have recovered from COVID-19? Here’s what we know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Health agencies around the world have taken on the difficult task of reporting cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

But with daily, if not hourly updates, many are left wondering how many people have actually recovered from the illness.

According to the most recent data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, of the more than 3 million people globally who contracted the disease, about 1 million have recovered.

So what do the local numbers look like?

According to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Health and Control (DHEC), as of Thursday, April 30, 78 percent of individuals with COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered.

This, of course, leaves an estimated 22 percent with the illness.

DHEC bases this recovery rate on three parameters:

Those who reported being hospitalized were were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset

Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 14 days since their illness onset

Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset

The department expects to update the percentage each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the contrary, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) says they do not have a way to accurately track recoveries.

In an email to WSAV.com NOW, Nancy Nydam, with the Division of Communications at DPH, explained that there are a couple of problems at hand.

“Since most people have not been tested, we don’t truly know how many people are infected, so we can’t say with any accuracy how many have recovered,” she said. “Add to that, 1 out of 4 people with COVID-19 doesn’t have symptoms, so that makes knowing how many people are actually infected even more difficult.”

Nydam and DPH are hopeful that as they begin aggressive contact tracing, a better method of identifying those who have recovered will be found.

Take a look at the latest reports for each state as of Friday:

South Carolina: 6,258 cases and 256 deaths statewide; 316 cases and 12 deaths locally

Georgia: 27,492 cases and 1,165 deaths statewide; 840 cases and 35 deaths locally

For an in-depth look at the COVID-19 reports for both states each day, visit WSAV.com NOW’s Georgia page or South Carolina page.