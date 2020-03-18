Hospital confirms 2 coronavirus deaths in southwest Georgia, state total now 3

ALBANY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia hospital is reporting two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total number of fatalities to three.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany said in a statement Wednesday that two patients who were being treated for the coronavirus at the facility have died.

“The entire Phoebe Family is saddened to learn of the first COVID-19 deaths in our area. We remain committed to faithfully serving the needs of our community. Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect may have COVID-19,” Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said. “Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results. We strongly urge everyone to heed warnings and practice proper social distancing. We need to do all we can now to try to slow the spread of the virus.”

It is unknown at this time if the two patients were related. The patient’s ages and other specifics are also not yet known.

Last week, Georgia reported its first death, a 67-year-old man being treated in Marietta.

Also on Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that there are now 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. On Tuesday, there were 146 total confirmed cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.

Fulton County- 49

Cobb County- 28

Bartow County- 19

DeKalb County- 18

Cherokee County- 9

Fayette County- 8

Gwinnett County- 7

Dougherty County- 7

Clayton County- 6

Floyd County- 6

Lowndes County- 5

Clarke County- 5

Gordon County- 3

Newton County- 3

Hall County- 3

Coweta County- 3

Paulding County- 3

Troop County- 2

Henry County- 2

Lee County- 2

Forsyth County- 2

Columbia County- 1

Houston County- 1

Richmond County- 1

Whitfield County- 1

Polk County- 1

Charlton County- 1

Barrow County- 1

According to the Wednesday afternoon report by DPH, 39% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 43% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 2% are under 17. The state reported 16% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 46% of confirmed cases are in females, and 54% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m. WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus HERE.