Hinesville reinstates mask mandate amid rising cases

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The city of Hinesville will reinstate its mask mandate next week in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The city released a statement Friday stating that employees and visitors must wear masks inside city buildings and facilities starting July 26. Temperature checks at City Hall are also making a comeback. It was just three weeks ago when the city lifted COVID-19 related restrictions after more than a year in effect.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

“We all have a role to play in protecting ourselves, our family and our community from COVID-19,” City Manager, Kenneth Howard, said. “As our community continues to grapple with this

pandemic, I encourage everyone to be vigilant. Please consider getting vaccinated and

adhering to the CDC’s safety guidelines.”

According to the Coastal Health District, Liberty County’s 7-day rolling average of cases has raised to around 10 along with its community transmission index sitting raising to a high of 181. The community transmission index considers new infections in the past two weeks per 100,000 residents.

Two weeks ago, the county was reporting 1 case per day. Now it’s reporting 10 per day.

The city’s health officials said recent infections might stem from gatherings on the July 4th weekend. However, there are still upcoming community events and the city said recommends event organizers to provide face masks, social distance and provide hand washing or hand sanitization stations. Assembly permits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the city said.

For local vaccine information, click or tap here.