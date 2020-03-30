Hinesville Police officers will now pick up prescriptions for at-risk residents amid coronavirus

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department launched a program Monday to help some residents get their prescriptions delivered to their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

HPD Officer Kevin Remillard says Hinesville residents who are 65 or older or who have an immune deficiency can now have an officer pick up their prescriptions for them. Officers will pick up prescriptions for eligible residents from Hinesville Pharmacy, either Neighborhood Walmart Hinesville location or CVS Pharmacy.

Remillard says many pharmacies will ship prescriptions to homes, but the Hinesville Police Department wants to provide another option for the urgent needs of people who should not leave their homes right now.

To have an officer pick up your prescription, call 912-368-8211 or 912-271-1221. The assigned officer will go to your home to verify the needed prescription, pick it up, and deliver it back to your home.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.