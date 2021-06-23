Hinesville offers $400,000 to local nonprofits, small businesses

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The city of Hinesville is offering $400,000 in grant funding to local nonprofits and businesses.

The city said it wants to help the local economy bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for us all,” City Manager Kenneth Howard said. “For some, however, it’s simply been devastating. To help support our community, the City of Hinesville secured funding through its Community Development Department to implement these grant programs to assist residents and businesses through these challenging times.”

The organizations and businesses have two weeks to apply for the grants which open up on June 28. Nearly $150,000 is open to non-profits and the remaining $250,000 will go to small businesses, according to the City of Hinesville.

Nonprofits must have begun operations by March 1, 2020, be an IRS-designated 501(c) 3 and be located within city limits to be eligible for the grants. The money must be used for public services such as food, housing or homelessness.

Small businesses must show a documented loss of income and begun operations by March 1, 2020 and be located within city limits. The money must be used for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, businesses payroll, rent, mortgage or utility, the City of Hinesville said.