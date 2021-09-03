Hinesville extends COVID emergency order until Oct. 8

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Mayor has extended the city’s COVID emergency orders until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. The order goes into effect next Tuesday.

The order says all visitors are required to wear masks inside city-owned buildings, facilities, at both inside or outside city-permitted events and while riding the Liberty Transit or other federally regulated transportation.

Hinesville, much like many parts of the country, is recording its highest new daily cases along with its highest community transmission index. According to the Coastal Health District, Hinesville’s community transmission index reached 1890 on Thursday, slightly under Wednesday’s record of 1893.

Restaurants, retail stores and grocers are exempt from the order but are strongly encouraged to require masks. Those with underlying health conditions that prevent them from safely wearing masks are also exempted from the other.

Read the full press release below.

The city also outlined a few instances that do not require masks:

When alone in an enclosed space or only with only household members.

During physical activity, if the active person is 6 feet from others who don’t live with them.

While drinking, eating or smoking.

When wearing a face covering prevents personal services.

When a person is 2-years-old or younger.

The city says it will halt public event permits and is requiring any previously approved events to provide a mitigation plan including handing out face masks and having sanitization stations.