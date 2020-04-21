Hilton Head Island to keep beaches closed through April

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island has decided to keep its beaches closed after Governor Henry McMaster lifted restrictions Monday, reopening beaches in South Carolina.

Town council held an emergency meeting Tuesday and made the decision to maintain the closure of public beaches, public parks and public parking lots until May 1. The council will revisit the plan on April 28.

Hilton Head Island officials are urging private beaches and private beach accesses to do the same.

After May 1, public access to beaches, parks and parking lots will resume and guidelines will be issued to the public on how to safely use the areas.

The public will be encouraged to use the areas for running, walking, dog-walking, biking, surfing, fishing and other recreational activities consistent with social distancing. The public will be discouraged from sunbathing, loitering without moving, setting up tents, using coolers or any other activities that do not follow social distancing.

Town council also approved a resolution urging the public to wear face masks in open retail stores on Hilton Head Island. This is not a mandate, but an encouragement to all shoppers.

To read the full town council agenda and resolution, click here.