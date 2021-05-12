Hilton Head Island ends mask mandate

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island has ended its mask mandate, following Gov. Henry McMaster’s Tuesday order, according to The Town of Hilton Head Island.

Residents are no longer required to wear them when visiting commercial businesses.

“We want to thank our residents, businesses and visitors for complying with our mask mandate and other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor John McCann said.

“All of the measures we have taken were in the best interests of our residents. Now, we’re simply encouraging people to continue being safe and to consider getting a vaccine if they haven’t done so already.”

The mask mandate was scheduled to expire Saturday.

McMaster’s Executive Order 2021-23 prohibits counties and local governments from using a state of emergency or prior orders to enforce mask ordinances. It also prohibits requiring “vaccine passports.”