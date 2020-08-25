Hilton Head Airport laying down extra layer of COVID-19 protection

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Hilton Head Regional Airport is taking an extra step in keeping passengers and employees safe from COVID-19.

Through a local company, the airport applied a special treatment to all surfaces inside the terminal.

Officials say the Southern Anti-Microbial Solutions Perma-Safe technique offers the highest level disinfectant and a treatment that will hold up during daily cleaning measures.

Beaufort County Airports Director Jon Rembold calls it the highest technology treatment you can use, and it can be applied with no protective gear.

“The first step is just a disinfectant of everything,” says Rembold. “The second step puts on what we refer to as a permanent layer and its a chemical compound that basically kills any bacteria, any virus anything that lands on it. It is like a zillion little daggers that stand up in the air.”

Rembold says the treatment, which was paid for through CARES act grant money, will give passengers and the employees that work in the terminal an even better sense of safety.