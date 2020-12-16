Healthcare workers say vaccine is inspiring hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A historic morning in the Hostess City on Wednesday as healthcare workers continued to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of the employees at Candler Hospital were among some of the first in the state to get their first dose.

PAUL HINCHEY – ST. JOSEPH’S/CANDLER PRESIDENT & CEO:

“You can see from this room, the emotions are sky high,” St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital President and CEO Paul Hinchey, described as healthcare workers lined up for what they said was an unprecedented moment in history.

Many of the frontline workers got emotional reflecting on the pandemic’s impact.

“We’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting so this is like a wonderful Christmas gift,” Meredith Scaccia the hospital’s Director of Women and Children Services said.

Hinchey said, “I got to see it all from the first day so I got to see the first meeting when we were all in the room trying to figure this thing out. This has been a nine month deployment for everyone, and people in this room you’re looking at ground zero. These are the people that have been taking care of this community.”

Staff at St. Joseph’s/Candler hospitals are getting 300 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, as a part of the nearly six thousand doses being distributed across the peach state.

“Just because we’ve received this wonderful gift of a vaccine does not mean we can stop washing our hands do our safe practices. Still keep wearing your mask and listen. Stay informed because things will be rapidly changing as more and more folks, and vaccines come out,” Scaccia explained.

The hospital’s CEO said, for many the vaccine is creating hope after nearly a year of hardships.

“People have suffered personally and financially. It’s just been a lot, it’s like it’s been a tidal wave. You know what they’re going to get is really hope in a vial. That’s what it is, that’s what they’re getting,” Hinchey said.