Health depts in Chatham, Glynn counties to offer pediatric COVID vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The health departments in Chatham and Glynn counties will be offering pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Earlier this week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size shot for ages 5 to 11. The pediatric vaccine contains a smaller dose, is given with a smaller needle and seems to produce milder side effects.

“The availability of pediatric vaccine is an important milestone for children and for the entire community,” stated Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District (CHD).

“Some children have become seriously ill with COVID-19, particularly with the Delta variant, and some are still experiencing ‘long COVID’ with lingering symptoms,” he continued. “Vaccination is an important protection against severe illness for children as well as adults.”

Appointments will be offered at the following locations:

Chatham Co. Health Dept. Annex (former EmployAbility building) – 1249 Eisenhower Dr.

Chatham Co. Health Dept. main clinic – 1395 Eisenhower Dr.

Glynn Co. Health Department – 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick

According to the CHD, children do not have to reside in Chatham or Glynn counties to be vaccinated at the health departments. Officials said additional pediatric vaccination sites may be available soon.

To make an appointment, visit chdcovidvax.org or call 912-230-5506 (lines open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m).

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccination regardless of insurance status.

Health officials recommend parents and guardians speak to a trusted pediatrician or family doctor with any questions. CHD also has more information available at covid19.gachd.org.