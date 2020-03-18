Hargray offers free internet to students for remote learning

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – With school being out student access to the internet is limited. One company is working to change that. As the coronavirus continues to impact families across the southeast Hargray is helping students continue their education by offering 60 days of free internet.

Hargray Chairman and CEO Michael Gottdenker said the world is in a dark time he’s never seen before. Parents are finding themselves in a hard spot if they don’t have the internet to continue their children’s education after schools across the Coastal Empire and Low Country were asked to close due to the coronavirus.

“We understand how disruptive this coronavirus has been to people, to lives, to livelihoods, to students, to kids, to adults and so we’re looking to do whatever we can to help relieve that burden,” Gottdenker said.

Hargray announced that they would offer 60 days of free internet anywhere in their service area for students in kindergarten through college. For those who already have it discounted speed upgrades will also available.

“We understand how important it is during this time and we’re working to get it connected as quickly as possible,” Gottdenker said.

While Gottdenker is doing everything to make sure everyone stays connected he knows first hand how hard this virus has been on families.

“It’s been tough. I have a son who is studying abroad in Italy and he had to come home. A daughter who is in college in New York City who had to come home and a child in high school. I’m living this along with all of our community members and all of our customers,” Gottdenker said.

Under these tough times, he says keeping children connected will help them reach their graduation day but some students uncertain if that long-awaited day will come for them.

“I’m living through my kids. We have 800 plus colleagues at Hargray and every single one of them has a family and I think and care deeply about their families and their livelihoods and what they’re going through at this time. We have 100,000 customers who rely on us for these services,” Gottdenker said.

Hargray will not be disconnecting any customers at this time who are struggling to pay their bills due to these economic circumstances. You can fill out the short application here to apply for 60 days of free internet.