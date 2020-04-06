Hard week ahead in coronavirus fight

(NBC News) Federal officials warn this could be the worst week yet as cases of the coronavirus pandemic begin to peak.

Still, there are signs of improvement in areas already hard hit.



Washington state is sending ventilators to areas where cases are on the rise after stabilizing their own outbreak.



In New York, most people hospitalized will soon be going home.

“The number of deaths over the past few days has been dropping for the first time,” Governor Andrew Cuomo noted Sunday.

Unfortunately, new hotspots are popping up in Illinois, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.



“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment,” warns U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.



Health experts are warning Americans to even avoid grocery stores and pharmacies during this critical week.



