Handwashing: Do It Right

HOUSTON (KPRC/NBC News) – Chances are you’re not washing your hands long or often enough. It seems simple, but a quick rinse with soap and water is not good enough to eliminate all the germs you’re carrying on your hands.

The timing, friction, and use of freshwater are very important. The recommended method from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is:

– Wet your hands with clean, running water.

– Turn off the tap, and apply soap.

– Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

– Scrub for at least 20 seconds.

– Then, rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

If you think you’re doing it right, try singing happy birthday twice to feel how long experts say you should be scrubbing.

