Hampton County School District issues mask mandate through January

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County School District announced Friday, that all teachers, students, staff and visitors must wear masks through Jan. 20, 2022, regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Dr. Ronald Willcox says the deadly and highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is the reason for the mandate. The district says its board will determine if an extension is warranted on Jan. 18, 2022.

According to DHEC, the Palmetto State reported 1,334 cases of COVID Friday, three of which were in Hampton County. The county has reported 3,046 total cases and 72 lives have been lost due to COVID since the start of the pandemic.