Gulfstream mass vaccination site cancels walk-up vaccines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday is the last day for Savannahians to get walk-up vaccines at the Gulfstream Aerospace mass vaccination site, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) said.

The agency said the decision was made to prevent traffic hazards and solve parking issues at the site.

“The site is designed for drive-up traffic, and we recognized that allowing walk-ups is creating parking issues and potential traffic hazards from individuals parking on the street near the site,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “Although appointments are highly recommended, we are continuing to take people without appointments at this site, but moving forward patients will need to remain in their vehicles.”

