Gulfstream lays off nearly 700 employees in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has laid off nearly 700 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported to the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) that 699 employees were laid off in Chatham County on May 1.

News 3 reached out to Gulfstream about the layoffs and received the following statement:

“The coronavirus crisis has impacted Gulfstream’s business operations. Because of these ongoing challenges, we have decreased our projected deliveries for 2020. We also implemented several cost-cutting measures across the business to address the challenges caused by this pandemic. Unfortunately, those measures alone were not sufficient to overcome this significant impact, requiring us to take additional steps to balance the size and structure of the business with current conditions. As a result, we recently made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at multiple locations across our company. These are challenging and unprecedented times that require us to make difficult decisions to ensure the long-term health of the business. We sincerely regret the impact these actions will have on our colleagues and their families. Depending on individual eligibility criteria, those colleagues affected may receive benefits that include severance and benefits extensions.” Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

In April, the company temporarily closed two manufacturing facilities after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

