Gulfstream employee in Dallas tests positive for COVID-19

DALLAS (WSAV) – Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced Tuesday that an employee at the company’s Dallas Love Field facility tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday, Gulfstream said the employee is doing well.

The hangar where the employee worked was closed for 14 days, and any employees who worked with the patient have been asked to self-quarantine and self-monitor for two weeks. Gulfstream said the work and common areas used by the sick employee were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“These are unprecedented times,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers and communities. We understand the gravity of this evolving situation and have proactively taken precautions to minimize risk and exposure while providing our operators and nation with mission-critical services and support. We have been working to keep officials apprised of the measures we have taken to address the coronavirus and this case. We’ll continue to closely monitor this fast-changing situation and implement additional measures, as necessary.”

Gulfstream said the company has taken extra precautions to prevent the exposure and spread of the coronavirus, including expanding company travel restrictions, asking employees to work remotely, implementing social distancing and limiting the number of people entering facilities.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in any Gulfstream employees in Savannah as of Tuesday.

