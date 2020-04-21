Graham says he worries neighboring Georgia might be moving too fast with businesses

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Senators discussed what they are calling a “drafting error” in the 2 trillion dollar stimulus bill expected to be voted on today in the Senate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster opened some businesses starting on Tuesday, but in Georgia, it’s a whole different ballgame.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he worries the neighboring state might be moving too quickly.

“I support what South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced yesterday – a small reopening of our state’s economy with a focus on social distancing,” Graham posted in a tweet. “I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon.”

We respect Georgia's right to determine its own fate, but we are all in this together.



What happens in Georgia will impact us in South Carolina. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 21, 2020

McMaster has only opened these nonessential businesses: furniture, jewelry, department, clothing and shoes, florists, books, crafts, flea markets, and music stores.

Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia announced Monday that gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, barbers, bowling alleys, body art studios, cosmetologists, nail care artists and massage therapists could open Friday, April 24.

Next week on Monday, April 27, restaurants can open back up for dining. Private social clubs and theaters can reopen as well.

Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues in Georgia must remain closed until the state’s shelter-in-place order expires on Thursday, April 30.

Kemp, who has since received criticism from national media outlets and local leaders, said Monday that his decision wasn’t about politics, but people.

“I don’t give a damn about politics right now,” he told reporters.

“We are talking about someone who has put their whole life on building a business that has people that they love, and work every day with people about people that can feed their children make mortgage payment,” Kemp added. “These are tough decisions.”