Governors react to Biden’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at Lockheed Martin on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – President Biden rolled out a new plan Thursday afternoon to help combat COVID-19 by implementing mandatory vaccinations for companies with more than 100 employees. The plan includes an option of weekly testing for those who do not wish to be vaccinated.

This quickly became a hot topic for U.S. government officials, including the local Republican governors.

In a tweet, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to pursue legal options available to the state of Georgia and called the plan a “blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted during the president’s address, adamantly rebuking Biden’s plan as a “war against capitalism.”

South Carolina has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in schools. There is currently no mask mandate in effect for the state, particularly not in schools.

More than 5,000 students in Aiken County alone are under quarantine and two have died after contracting the virus.

The president’s plan includes access to free, convenient testing for every American, no matter their income.

In addition to the vaccination mandates and the promise of easier access to testing, Biden also announced the expansion of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, allowing small businesses to borrow up to $2 million.