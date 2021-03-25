Governor’s office: Announcement on opening vaccines to all South Carolina adults expected soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina expects to make an announcement on opening vaccines to all adults soon, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office didn’t say exactly when that announcement would be made.

Currently, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website shows May 3 as the date for opening vaccines to all adults, but Wednesday, the department said they could move on early if enough appointments become available.

Eligibility expanded Thursday to include all Georgians aged 16 and older. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also announced all adults in the state can receive the vaccine beginning April 7.