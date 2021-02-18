LIVE: Governor provides update on vaccine distribution in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp will provide an update on vaccine distribution in Georgia Thursday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director James Stalling will join Kemp for an announcement.

WSAV NOW will stream the press conference, scheduled to begin around 4 p.m., live on this page.

According to DPH, Georgia has given over 1,600,000 doses in total to date. Chatham County has administered nearly 70,000.