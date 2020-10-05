Governor orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

Students wearing masks walk to school in the Kensington neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The area has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to New York City health data. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised alarm Monday about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York, saying just ten ZIP codes represented more than a quarter of the state’s new infections in recent testing. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s ordering schools in certain New York City neighborhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt a flare-up of the coronavirus.

The governor took the action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.

Cuomo said the closures would take place by Tuesday, a day ahead of when the mayor wanted.

The restrictions are aimed mostly at neighborhoods home to the city’s large Orthodox Jewish community.