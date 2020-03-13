Gov. McMaster to declare state of emergency for SC due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks with the media after casting votes at a polling station in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster will be declaring a state of emergency throughout South Carolina in response to COVID-19.

He’s holding a news conference at 5 p.m. with public health officials to make it official.

McMaster is also directing schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to close for two weeks, citing the fact that these are the only areas in the state with evidence of community spread of the virus.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be directed to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

Additional actions to be included in the governor’s executive order:

All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

