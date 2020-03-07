Gov. McMaster to address 2 possible cases of COVID-19 in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Health officials are looking into two possible cases of the coronavirus disease in South Carolina, according to the governor’s office.

“DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”

Additional details, including the location of the possible COVID-19 cases, were not immediately available.

McMaster will be holding a media briefing Saturday morning along with state public health officials to further discuss the matter.

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm,” McMaster said.

In Georgia, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of the Atlanta area. A third is pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

