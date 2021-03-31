Gov. Kemp unveils plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removes his face covering before speaking to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia will be rolled back within the first week of April.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed three executive orders, including one that eliminates a ban on gatherings as well as requirements on sheltering in place and keeping distance.

It also eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failing to comply with COVID-19 provisions.

These changes will go into effect on Thursday, April 8.

Kemp also signed off on an order extending the public health state of emergency in Georgia through April 30.

The third order allows state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick or annual leave.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.