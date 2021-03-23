BREAKING: Georgians 16 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp says starting Thursday, all Georgians age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Once that expanded eligibility goes live on Thursday, appointments will no doubt be hard to find in our state,” the governor acknowledged.

He encouraged Georgians to visit dph.ga.gov or myvaccinegeorgia.com to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

This week, the state received 450,000 doses, 70% of which were directed to north Georgia and metro Atlanta, where demand is high.

Although he did not have a specific number of doses, Kemp expects a larger allocation of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson next week.

The governor said vaccine hesitancy seen throughout the state is concerning. He announced he’ll be receiving the vaccine on Friday in Waycross in an effort to encourage those in the area to roll up their sleeve too.

“It is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said.

Earlier in the day, the governor visited Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the location of what is expected to be the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the southeast.