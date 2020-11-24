‘Remain vigilant’: Kemp urges Georgians to follow COVID-19 guidelines this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Officials are urging Georgians to have safe, socially distant Thanksgiving celebrations as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

During a press conference Tuesday, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said after each holiday, cases have increased. And while Georgia is seeing lower numbers than other states, Toomey said there are recent steady upticks in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

She strongly encouraged visiting with family virtually, hosting in-person meals only with other household members.

“Many are looking forward to spending time with their loved ones over the holidays,” Kemp said, “but I’ll tell you, we have to continue to remain vigilant.”

He encouraged all Georgians to continue following the “Four Things for Fall,” and wear a mask, social distance from others, wash hands and follow public health guidance. He added a fifth item to the list: get your flu shot.

“It’s as important now as ever to follow those guidelines,” Toomey said.

She added that while many may turn to COVID-19 testing to justify spending Thanksgiving outside of the home, it doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“If you get tested today and you’re negative, it does not mean that you will not be positive in a day or two or three,” Toomey said.

Meanwhile, the governor said the Department of Public Health and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are working together, meeting regularly, to put together a comprehensive plan for vaccine distribution in Georgia.

“This holiday season will no doubt look different. But if we work together, I’m confident that Georgia’s best days ahead are going to be safe, healthy, and continue to be prosperous,” Kemp said.

“We wish you the best for a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.”