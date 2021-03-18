Gov. Kemp says Georgia’s vaccine expansion could happen sooner than expected

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp toured the new Chatham County mass vaccination site on Gulfstream Aerospace’s campus.

Kemp said the state could expand vaccine eligibility to all adults in Georgia in a matter of days, not weeks. Local and state leaders who toured the site said the efforts to get more people vaccinated will continue at an accelerated pace.

Appointments can be made at myvaccinegeorgia.com but are no longer required at Chatham County’s mass vaccination site. Officials said appointments are recommended for those who don’t want to add the extra time to register at the drive-thru clinic, but they are not mandatory.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency said around 400,000 Georgians requested a vaccine at one of the state’s nine mass vaccination sites. GEMA/HS Director Captain Chris Stallings said the timeline for how long the mass sites will stay open is dependent on demand.

“You know, our sites that we set up in Atlanta on Wednesday are, they’re jam-packed. I mean they’ve booked up really the whole rest of the week, and we haven’t really seen that in the southern part of the state,” Kemp said, explaining some cities like Savannah are not seeing the same number of people signing up to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Mayor Van Johnson encouraged community members to utilize the resources now available––pointing to the number of people who are eligible under the state’s vaccine requirements.

Kemp said the state’s supply could increase up to 20 percent in the next few weeks.

“I’m very optimistic. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the only way we get there is if people come get the vaccine,” the governor said, urging people to go to Chatham County’s mass drive-thru site even if they don’t live in the county.

“We have availability here. If you are anywhere close to this site in Georgia, come get your vaccine. But we all have to continue to spread this message of how safe and effective this medical miracle is,” Kemp explained.

The county is offering free transportation to the mass vaccination site. Those with no other means for transportation can call 912-856-4563 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make a reservation.