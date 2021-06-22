Gov. Kemp issues final extension of public health emergency

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia’s public health state of emergency Tuesday, marking the final renewal of the order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his office.

The executive order is now set to expire on Thursday, July 1, at 12 a.m.

“I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” the governor stated. “We worked together – along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others – to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

According to Kemp’s office, the governor plans to issue an order next week that will aid the state and employers to recover from the pandemic. The order will suspend “various state rules and regulations,” his office added.

“Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal,” Kemp said. “We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The public health emergency — a first for the state — went into effect on March 14, 2020.

According to the Department of Public Health, 37% of Georgia residents have been fully vaccinated. To date, the state has reported over 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,000 deaths due to the virus.