Georgia opens 4 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites; Savannah mayor responds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mass vaccination sites are now open, distributing COVID-19 doses at four locations in Georgia.

Monday morning at the Georgia Emergency Management’s (GEMA) State Operations Center in Atlanta, Kemp described the sites as the state’s first step in a strategic plan to distribute the vaccine supplies by the federal government.

The sites hope to reach minority and underserved populations hit hardest by COVID-19. According to the governor, the sites will be able to administer a combined total of 22,000 doses each week.

The site closest to Savannah is the Macon location, roughly 170 miles away.

Mayor Van Johnson said he’s not sure how the sites were chosen, but given the size and infection rates, Savannah should be on the list.

“It is, in the end, what it is,” he told reporters Monday. “For us, we’ve done well thus far, but we know as these mass vaccination sites ramp up, we know that our status can change.”

People line up for COVID-19 shots at a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A member of the Georgia National guard helps manage traffic at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A woman gets a COVID-19 shot at a mass vaccination site, one of four sites located on Georgia, at the Delta Flight Museum, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kemp said the focus is to prevent 85% of future COVID-19 deaths by giving the vaccine to as many seniors as the state can and as quickly as the state can.

GEMA and the state’s Homeland Security Agency will operate the sites:

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, GA 31701

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

The Albany site is the only site where an appointment is not needed. Others must pre-register at myvaccinegeorgia.com.