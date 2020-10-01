Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order, public health emergency

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders extending the public health state of emergency in Georgia and the COVID-19 order.

Most of the guidelines and restrictions remain in place. Gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned unless social distancing can be maintained, and the elderly and medically fragile must shelter in place.

But Kemp’s office identified two changes in the order:

Following CDC guidance, workers at restaurants and bars may return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours following a known or suspected positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Allowing for certain SAT/ACT test score deadlines to be extended for HOPE and Zell eligibility

The order takes effect at 12 a.m. Thursday. The public health emergency is extended until Monday, Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, in Chatham County, Chairman Al Scott extended the local state of emergency for another 30 days.

The local order requires masks or face coverings and social distancing throughout the county. It takes effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Georgia order:

Chatham County order: