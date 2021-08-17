Glynn County Schools moves to ‘Yellow Level,’ requires masks

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Schools is moving to its “Yellow Level” of its COVID-19 plan, meaning masks will be required for students and staff members.

Officials say the system’s COVID-19 percentage is currently over 1%, prompting the level change.

In addition, the school system could close schools and use distance or remote learning under the “Yellow Level,” though the preference would be to remain open with enhanced social distancing.

At this point, the district has not announced any school closures — only the mask mandate. Up until this point, face coverings were only required on school buses.

The mandate will go into effect Wednesday and continue until at least Aug. 27. The district says a decision will be made on masks by the end of that week.

According to the district’s Aug. 13 report, Brunswick High had the highest positivity rate at 1.49%, followed by Glynn Middle at 1.46%. Golden Isles Elementary ranked third at 1.35%.

Bryan County Schools also announced Tuesday masks would be required starting Thursday.

They were already required by school districts in Camden, Chatham, Liberty and Wayne counties.